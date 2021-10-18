CBI arrests Jammu and Kashmir Grameen bank official in bribery case

New Delhi :

The probe agency said that it has arrested one Jatinder Kumar and Kathua, Parliwand Grameen bank Branch Head Sanjay Kumar Sharma.

They received a complaint that the bank official has demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 through Jatinder for processing and sanction of housing loan of Rs 20 lakh of the complainant's father.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Jatinder while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 --part payment of the total bribe.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of both the accused at Kathua (J&K), the probe agency stated.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.