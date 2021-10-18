Bengal youth BJP leader shot dead, BJP points fingers at Trinamool

Kolkata :

Trinamool Congress, however, has denied the allegation.





The incident happened at 11 p.m. on Sunday when Ghosh was standing in front of his house in Rajgram village. Some unknown miscreants on two motorbikes shot him in his stomach from a close range. Ghosh was immediately rushed to the Raiganj medical college and hospital where he was declared brought dead.





The death of Ghosh triggered political debate in North Dinjapur when BJP district leadership alleged that the murder was a result of the Trinamool-sheltered goons.





BJP Uttar Dinajpur district president Basudeb Sarkar said, "Mithun Ghosh was the district secretary of the Party's youth front. His home is in Rajgram of Itahar Assembly constituency. He was threatened on the phone at different times. We also verbally complained to the police that people from a particular political party were threatening Mithun. He was harassed in many ways but no action was taken by the administration".





"We got the news of his death around 11.30 p.m. Sunday. Mithun was at his home. Someone called him and when he came out of his house he was shot. He died on the way to the hospital. We are definite that the Trinamool Congress goons are behind the murder. We have confidence in the law. We will lodge an FIR and wait for the police to act. We want a fair trial of the incident legally," he alleged.





On the other hand, Itahar Trinamool Congress MLA Mosharraf Hossain said, "The Itahar Trinamool Congress has nothing to do with this incident. The miscreants may have fired in the dark of night. There may be sectarian conflict between them. There may be something else. Let the police look into the matter. '





"The Trinamool Congress does not believe in the politics of murder. The Chief Minister has instructed us to bring peace and harmony in the society and we want to follow her instructions.





"People have voted for us and it is our duty to win their confidence. We don't need to kill people to win the confidence of the people. BJP has always believed to accuse others but they should do a soul searching and try to find out what is happening inside the party. They should not blame others," he added.