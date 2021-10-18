Bangladeshi criminal shot dead in Lucknow police encounter

Lucknow :

Nilabja Choudhary, Lucknow joint commissioner of police, crime, said: "Hamza was the mastermind of three dacoities which took place in Lucknow and Varanasi in a span of last two years. Hamza also had a record of committing robberies in four states including Delhi."





Choudhary further said that Hamza hailed from Khulna district of Bangladesh and entered India by paying bribe of Rs 10,000 along with his gang members.





Hamza's name surfaced during questioning of three members of the same gang who were arrested last week.





The police official said that around 2.45 a.m, a police patrol spotted some men wielding guns near Lohia park in Gomti Nagar and asked them to stop.





They began running following which police personnel chased them, but the assailants also opened fire at the police team while trying to flee.





The police also opened fire and one miscreant suffered injuries and fell on the ground while others escaped.





Later, the injured person was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was identified as Hamza.





Three cops were also injured in the exchange of fire.