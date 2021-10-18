Five-day RSS event in Ayodhya from Monday

Ayodhya :

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday and attend the event for three days.





According to sources, the event is held every fifth year in which RSS volunteers are apprised and trained on how to propagate nationalism, Indian culture and promote Swadeshi along with other such issues among masses.





It is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time.





RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, senior functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other office-bearers from 45 provincial units are attending the meeting.





Most of them have already reached Ayodhya and are staying at Karsevakpuram. Around 500 RSS volunteers from across the country are also attending the event.





According to a senior RSS functionary, "RSS wants to give a message to its cadre that Uttar Pradesh is important as Assembly elections are due early next year. Construction of the Ram Mandir is also going on which is a big morale booster for the RSS."





According to sources, the RSS is mulling a proposal to organise its centenary year celebrations in Ayodhya in 2025.





The RSS came into existence in Nagpur on Dussehra day in 1925.





Meanwhile, a two-day Ram Mandir construction committee meeting will also start on Monday in Ayodhya.





Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the committee, will reach Ayodhya on Monday to preside over the meeting.





According to members of the Trust, the RSS chief is also likely to hold informal discussions with Mishra on the ongoing Ram Temple construction.





Champat Rai, general secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, will apprise the RSS chief about other development projects proposed in Ayodhya.





The Trust has set a December 2023 deadline for the opening of the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Mandir for devotees before next Lok Sabha polls due in May 2024.