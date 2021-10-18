Overnight rainfall causes waterlogging in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain in Delhi causes waterlogging in several areas (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi :

Fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in Ghazipur, Delhi and parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar were seen waterlogged this morning.





On Sunday too, roads were inundated in water, causing vehicular traffic to move at snail's pace.





"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana (Haryana) during next 2 hours (issued at 0400 IST)," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted around 4 a.m.





Delhi received 3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours with the relative humidity being pegged at 90 per cent, the IMD said, attributing the untimely rains to western disturbance.





"Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Ganaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat, Sohana, Manesar, Nuh, Rewari, Narnaul, Karnal, Kosli (Haryana), Bulandshahr, Gulothi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Shamli, Atroli, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Sikandrabad, Jattari, Khurja, Moradabad, Tundla, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (UP), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the weather office said in another statement.





The maximum temperature stands at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 20 degrees Celsius, whereas the relative humidity has been pegged at 96 degrees Celsius.