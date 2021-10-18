Russian fighter escorts US bomber above Sea of Japan

Moscow :

Russian radars on Sunday detected an air target approaching the Russian border over the Sea of Japan, and a MiG-31 fighter from Russia's Eastern Military District took off in response, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.





The Russian crew identified the air target as a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber, before escorting it away.





No violation of Russian borders occurred, and the Russian aircraft strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, the Ministry added.