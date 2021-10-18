Sidhu seeks meeting with Sonia to pitch for 13-point Punjab model

Chandigarh :

In the letter to the Congress president on October 15, a day after he had meetings with senior party leaders in Delhi, Sidhu pitched for a “Punjab Model with a 13-Point Agenda to be part of the Congress manifesto for 2022 Assembly Elections”.





The letter to Sonia Gandhi reminded her of party’s 18-point agenda “given to the last chief minister” of Punjab and said that those were “equally relevant today”.





“Today, I write to your esteemed self with priority areas among the 18-point agenda of the 2017 campaign and the manifesto promises which the state government must deliver upon,” said Sidhu in the letter where he did not put his designation as the state Congress chief.





He also wrote that the state government must reject the “three black farm laws” of the Centre “by announcing that they will not be implemented in Punjab at any cost”.





“The state government must release a white paper on power purchase agreements and cancellation of “all faulty PPAs as promised by us”, Sidhu wrote.





Sidhu claimed that it might be “last damage-control exercise or else, mafia-raj ruling the state patronised by the Badals will take state to extent of financial emergency, corruption and agrarian crisis from which there will be no return”.





In the letter, Sidhu sought a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.





Priyanka will be face of Congress in UP poll campaign: Punia





Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of Congress’ poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, party’s new campaign committee chief PL Punia said on Sunday. Punia noted that very rarely has the party announced a CM face and said that that will not hamper the chances as it already has a personality like Priyanka to lead charge against the BJP.