Heart-wrenching scenes in high ranges a day after torrential rains in Kerala

Kottayam :

“I have lost everything...everything in my life...where should I go?...who will give me a shelter?” the woman, clad in a tattered saree, asked aloud crying and running here and there. The unexpected torrential rain, which pounded the village on Saturday, washed away every penny of her life time earnings and made her homeless all of a sudden. It was the story of many hapless families in Koottickal, located in Kottayam district of Kerala which suffered severe destruction and human casualty due to a series of landslips triggered by heavy rains. Many elderly villagers said it was for the first time in their decades-old life that they were seeing and experiencing such severe rainfall.





The Army, NDRF, police and the Fire Force along with locals began rescue operations at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday.



