Opportunities galore in India for investors: Finance Minister to US CEOs

New York :

Sitharaman met Mastercard Executive Chairman Ajay Banga and Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, FedEx Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam, Citi CEO Jane Fraser and IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, Executive vice president and head of Prudential Financial, Inc’s International Businesses Scott Sleyster and Legatum Chief Investment Officer Philip Vassiliou. “The initiatives and progress towards financial inclusion and digital transformation formed part of discussion,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.





During Sitharaman’s interaction with FedEx CEO Subramaniam, “the recently launched initiative of National Infrastructure Master Plan #GatiShakti and India having 3rd largest start-up ecosystem & unicorn base formed part of discussion,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.



