NCB an ostrich with its head buried in sand: Ex-AG Rohatgi

Mumbai :

Rohatgi said the law clearly states that “bail is the norm, jail is an exception” and the issue settled many years ago by the Supreme Court, since the most established tenet of the Constitution is the ‘Right to Life’ and ‘Right to Liberty’, not only for Indians, but also foreigners in India. If they want to give him (Khan) bail, it can be done right away, even on public holidays, he unequivocally declared on a private news channel as others were all attentive ears.





“Its incredible that someone remains inside (jail) for so many days without seizure of drugs or any other proof. No medical examination, so no consumption. How can he be held in custody when the max sentence would be one year, assuming he was found with drugs,” Rohatgi asserted. Other prominent personalities who whipped NCB included Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, top-notch lawyers Vikas Singh and Dr Pinky Anand.



