Rescued cub to be reintroduced into wild soon

Coimbatore :

The tiger cub, aged around nine months, was rescued by Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) authorities with injuries sustained in a possible fight with a porcupine at an estate in Valparai on September 28. It was found with sharp quills of a porcupine pierced in its legs.





As the condition of the cub improved after treatment, the Forest Department is mulling rehabilitation of the animal by setting up an in-situ enclosure at Manambolly forest range.





“The enclosure has been planned in an area of 10,000 sq meters with better water source for the animal. The facility will be developed with hanging solar fences and trenches to ensure safety of the cub from other wild animals. Also, a few hidden ‘machans’ (tree top structures) to observe the behaviour of the animal will be set up. It is likely to help the animal hunt naturally,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who inspected the tiger on Sunday at Manambolly on Sunday. However, the project may take a while to materialise. “This is for the first time that such a facility is being developed in Tamil Nadu. So we have sought the expertise of the Forest Department in Maharashtra and Kerala to develop the required facilities for the natural enclosure,” he added.



