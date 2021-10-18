Mon, Oct 18, 2021

India enhances surveillance along LAC

Published: Oct 18,202112:39 AM

A sizeable fleet of Israeli-made Heron medium-altitude long-endurance drones is carrying out round-the-clock surveillance and sending crucial data and images.

File Photo
New Delhi:
India has significantly cranked up its day and night surveillance at the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh sector using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets as part of a broad strategy to strengthen overall military preparedness to deal with any Chinese misadventure, people familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

