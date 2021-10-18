Death toll in Kerala floods rises to 22

A woman breaks down as her house is damaged in landslide in Kottayam district

Kottayam :

Meanwhile, the heavy rains subdued a day after it wreaked havoc in the state.





In its forecast, IMD said yesterday’s Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala has become less Marked and now seen as a trough from south Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at lower levels. “Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe on October 17 and significant reduction thereafter,” it said.





The Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised to carry out flood relief operations in Kerala on Sunday. In view of the red alert in many districts, Southern Naval Command Headquarters has been made ready to provide assistance to local administration in rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation. “I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he tweeted.





Meanwhile, four trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been partially cancelled since, as per a statement from the Madurai Division of Southern Railway.



