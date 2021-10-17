All non-local labourers in Kashmir to be brought to security force camps

Srinagar :

The advisory issued on Sunday evening by police to all Senior Superintendents of Ppolice said: "All non-local labourers in your jurisdiction to be brought to nearest police/CAPF/army establishments/camps just now. Matter is most urgent."





There have been series of killings of civilians in Kashmir since October 6.





Terrorists killed reputed pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo, a non-local street vendor and a taxi driver on October 6.





Two days after this, terrorists killed school principal, Supinder Kour and teacher, Deepak Sharma in Eidgah area of Srinagar city.





on Saturday, another non-local street vendor and a non-local carpenter were killed by the terrorists.





On Sunday, terrorists killed two non-local labourers and critically injured a third.



