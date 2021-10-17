Kerala floods: Army, Navy, Air Force roped in for rescue, relief ops

New Delhi :

In view of Red Alert in five districts of Kerala, Southern Naval Command Headquarters has been made ready to provide assistance to local administration in rescue operations.





Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has sought assistance from Southern Naval Command at Kochi for air lifting of marooned families at Koottickal -- the worst affected village in Kottayam district.





According to officials, personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force are on their way to Kottickal and neighbouring Peruvanthanam village.





The disaster management authorities said that they are in touch with naval authorities. The diving and rescue teams are ready to be deployed at short notice. In addition, helicopters are also ready to be deployed once weather is conducive for air operations.





The Indian Air Force is also taking part in the relief and rescue operations.





"Indian Air Force medium lift helicopters have been inducted for #floodrelief efforts in districts of #Kerala inundated due to heavy rains", IAF said in a tweet.





Army said that two of their columns are already deployed with Engineering and Medical components in Wayanad and Kottayam.





A specialist Engineer Task Force has also been moved from Bengaluru by Dakshin Bharat Area headquarters.





Heavy rains have been lashing the state starting Friday evening leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected at quite a number of places.





A total of eight people lost their lives in the ongoing rain-related incidents in the southern state with 11 people missing. The state government sought assistance of the armed forces after the unprecedented rains triggered numerous landslides in the hilly terrains of many rural villages and small towns.





National Disaster Response Force is carrying out an intensive rescue operation.