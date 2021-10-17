Victim’s family seeks high-level probe

The family of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit farm laborer brutally killed by members of a Sikh sect for alleged sacrilege, said on Saturday he was a god-fearing man who would never think of desecrating a holy book and demanded a high-level probe to bring out the truth.
Tarn Taran:
His wife Jaspreet Kaur and three daughters aged 12, 11, and eight years are residing in Cheema Kalan, around 50 km away from Amritsar. The family was barely managing two square meals a day when Lakhbir was alive and would work in the village fields or in the grain market of Tarn Taran district for his livelihood.
