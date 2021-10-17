Singhu lynching: Accused sent to police remand, 1 more arrested

Sonepat :

The body of Lakhbir Singh, a labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border where the anti-farm law protesters gave been camping, with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons, a gruesome incident that was blamed on a group of Nihangs. A senior police official of Sonipat police said that while seeking Sarabjit’s custody, police submitted before the court that they have to make certain recoveries from the arrested accused.





The official said that Sarabjit has named four more people during interrogations while pointing to their involvement in the incident.





“We produced Sarabjit before the court. The accused has been remanded in seven days’ police custody by the court,” Sonipat’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virender Singh said over the phone.





“The accused has pointed to the involvement of four more people in the case and taken their names...we are conducting further investigations in this regard. We have to make some recoveries from the arrested accused including the weapon used in the crime and the clothes he was wearing,” he said. The total number of accused in the crime could be more than five, the DSP said, adding further investigations were on.





One more arrest in lynching case





AMRITSAR: A second arrest was made on Saturday in connection with the lynching of a Dalit man at a farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border, police said. Narain Singh, belonging to the Sikhs’ Nihang order, was arrested by the Amritsar Rural police at Amarkot village in Amritsar district, they said. Shortly after being taken into custody, Narain Singh claimed that he had surrendered before the police.