IMF hails India’s ‘swift and substantial’ response to COVID-19 crisis

Describing the Indian government’s response to the COVID-19 situation as “swift and substantial”, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the country continued with labor reforms and privatization despite the pandemic.
Washington:
The IMF in its report based on “consultations” among members, however, sounded a note of caution saying that the economic outlook remains “clouded” due to pandemic-related uncertainties, contributing to both downside and upside risks. In its “Article IV” consultations report, it further said that a persistent negative impact of COVID-19 on investment and other growth drivers could prolong the economic recovery.
The IMF has projected India’s economic growth at 9.5 percent in FY2021-22 and 8.5 percent in 2022-23.
