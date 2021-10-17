Sun, Oct 17, 2021

Will consider seniors’ plea to head party: Rahul

Published: Oct 17,202112:31 AM

More than 40 leaders of the party while speaking during the over four-hour meeting urged Rahul Gandhi to assume the charge of Congress president and lead the party following which he said he “would consider their request” while thanking them for reposing faith in him.

Rahul Gandhi (Image source: Twitter/INC)
New Delhi:
Prominent among those who supported Rahul Gandhi included Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Charanjit Singh Channi, besides senior leaders including A K Antony, sources said, adding, no objections were raised.

