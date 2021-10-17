Sun, Oct 17, 2021

Party prez poll between Aug 21-Sept 20 next yr

Published: Oct 17,202112:24 AM

Election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year, the party announced on Saturday after the crucial meeting of its working committee which approved the schedule for organizational polls at various levels.

KC Venugopal (File Photo)
New Delhi:
After a nearly five-hour-long meeting of the CWC, Congress general secretary (oganisation) KC Venugopal announced the schedule which includes a massive membership drive for the polls starting from November 1, 2021 and will go on till March 31, 2022.

