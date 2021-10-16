4 more soldiers martyred in anti-terror ops in Poonch-Rajouri

Jammu :

The operation entered 5th day on Saturday and so far, 9 soldiers including two JCOs have been killed in this operation.





Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh of Indian Army were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar district of Poonch.





"Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were part of search operations launched by the security forces to flush out terrorists hiding in the forested area."





"On 14 October 2021 after a fierce firefight with terrorists, the communication with Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh was disrupted."





"Relentless operations continued to neutralize the terrorists and to re-establish communication with the soldiers. Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were killed in action in the fierce fight and their bodies have been recovered in the evening today," an army statement said.





The operations in the area are continuing.