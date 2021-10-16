Puducherry logs 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, nil death

Puducherry :

The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,256 samples, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said, adding they were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (2) and Mahe (two). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh cases, he said.





There were no fatalities for the second straight day and the toll remained at 1,849, he said. The Department has so far tested 18.61 lakh samples.