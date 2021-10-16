Vice President hails Kalam’s contributions in space and defence fields

New Delhi :

Born on October 15, 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Kalam served as president between July 25, 2002 and July 25, 2007. “Popularly known as ‘People’s President’, the eminent scientist will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution to strengthening India’s defence and space capabilities. “His visionary leadership, exemplary life and tireless service for the development of the nation will continue to inspire every Indian,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to APJ Kalam, saying he dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable, and will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country. “Tributes to former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji, known as the ‘Missile Man’, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in making India strong, prosperous and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the country,” Modi said.