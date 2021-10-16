RSS chief flags concerns over OTT platforms, drug abuse and Bitcoin

Nagpur :

He was speaking during the annual Vijayadashmi rally held at Reshmibagh here. “What kind of things are being shown on OTT platforms. During the coronavius period, even the children have got access to mobiles and there is no control over what they watch. Similarly, there is no control on what is to be shown on OTT platforms,” he said.





“At present unregulated broadcast of varied material on OTT platforms are open for everyone’s indiscriminate consumption. In the backdrop of the pandemic online education was to be introduced. School-going children are hooked on mobile phones as a rule. In the absence of prudence and a regulatory framework, it will become difficult to predict in which way and to what extent will this emerging phenomenon of contact with fair and unfair means sweep our society,” he said.





Bhagwat also spoke about the rampant use of drugs, saying it is prevalent in all classes of the society. “Narcotics are smuggled in the country and its consumption habit is increasing. How to stop it, we don’t know. People from high class to the last man are dangerously engulfed in this habit.”





Talking about Bitcoins, he said, “No country has control over Bitcoin. A competition is coming up. Clandestine, uncontrolled currency like Bitcoin has the potential to destablise the economy,” he said.



