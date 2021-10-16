Manmohan’s health stable, AIIMS rejects speculations

New Delhi :

“He is fine now. The fever has receded and the body vitals are also within the normal range. He is also responding to the treatment. Routine investigations are being carried out,” he added. The response has come after rumours started to spread on Thursday evening about Singh suggesting his health condition was critical.





However, the top medical institute is yet to issue an official statement or health update about the former PM who has been under treatment at the hospital since Wednesday evening. Pranav Jha, in-charge of Communications, Congress party, also informed via Twitter that Singh is recovering.





“This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let’s all wish him a speedy recovery. Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also request all to respect the Former PM’s privacy,” he posted on Twitter.





The 89-year-old Congress stalwart was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of weakness after a persistent fever he had developed since Monday.





Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited AIIMS on Thursday morning to enquire about Singh’s health. Later in the day, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also visited the hospital to check on him.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his predecessor Singh “good health and speedy recovery”.



