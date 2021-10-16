Spell out measures to deal with hate speech: PIL to Supreme Court

New Delhi :

The PIL, which may come up for hearing before the apex court after the Dussehra vacation, has also sought a direction to the Centre to take legislative steps to implement recommendations of the Law Commission to deal with the menace of hate speech and rumour mongering.





The plea, filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay in his personal capacity through advocate Ashwani Dubey, has made the ministries of home affairs, and law and justice and the Law Commission of India as parties.





“The petitioner is filing this writ petition as a PIL seeking writ/order/direction to the Centre to examine the international laws relating to ‘’hate speech’’ and ‘’rumour mongering’’ and take apposite effective stringent steps to control ‘’hate speech’’ and ‘’rumour mongering’’ in order to secure rule of law, freedom of speech and expression and Right to Life, Liberty and Dignity of citizens.”





It sought a direction that the courts, while awarding punishment for the offences against “public tranquillity, offences relating to elections etc”, shall pronounce sentences running consecutively and not concurrently. It urged the Centre be asked to take appropriate steps to implement recommendations of Law Commission Report-267 on hate speech.



