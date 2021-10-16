Man lynched at farmers’ protest site, hand chopped off, body tied to metal barricade

New Delhi :

A group of Nihangs are being considered as the perpetrators behind this gruesome act.





The viral video clip that emerged on social media platforms showed presence of some Nihangs around the deceased as he lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.





The Nihangs are heard in the clip saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the protests at Delhi’s borders against three agriculture laws of the Centre, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the deceased allegedly attempted to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, a holy book of the Sikhs.





Senior farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the group of Nihangs, which allegedly killed the man, was not part of the SKM’s protests and strict action should be taken against the culprits. He claimed that the victim was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time.





The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran and was aged around 35 years, police said, adding that the body was found tied to an overturned police barricade near a stage put up by the farmers protesting at the site for over 10 months.





The farmers’ protest site is located close to the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu. “The Kundli police station received information at 5 am that a body was found near the farmers’ protest site,” a Sonipat police official said.





He said the deceased was found wearing only a pair of shorts. “We have registered a case and further investigations are on to find out the culprits,” Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar said over phone.





The Sonipat police said they tried to question some people near the protest site regarding the incident.





Initially, some people resisted the entry of the police force in the area and were not cooperating, they added.





The video clip shows the Nihangs asking the man where had he come from.



