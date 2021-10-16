Mridul Agarwal from Delhi comes 1st, Kavya Chopra topper among females

New Delhi :

Agarwal, 17, who plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, has scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.





Agarwal, who hails from Rajasthan, had also scored 100 percentile in JEE-Main exam and shared the top rank with 17 others.





Kavya Chopra, also from Delhi zone, who became the first female to top the JEE-Main exam, has emerged as the topper in JEE-Advanced among females. She has scored 286 marks out of 360 with her overall rank being 98. Second and third ranks in the coveted exam have been bagged by Delhi’s Dhananjay Raman and Anant Lunia.





A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials. This year, IIT Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 1,41,699 candidates had appeared in both paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced.





“While 97 foreign candidates had registered for the exam only 42 of them appeared out of which seven have qualified,” a senior official said. Describing the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, the aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.