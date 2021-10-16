Man lynched by Nihangs for holy book desecration

A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers’ protest site at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.
Chandigarh: Hours after the macabre crime, a man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had “punished” the victim for “desecrating” a holy book. Other Nihangs claimed he had “surrendered” to police, who were yet to confirm this till late in the evening. They were, however, questioning some suspects. Earlier, in a video clip that surfaced, Nihangs are seen standing around the injured man and were accusing him of desecrating a Sikh holy book.
Conversations