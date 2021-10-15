Indians find Armed Forces and scientists most trustworthy, politicians the least: Survey

New Delhi :

Scientists and teachers bagged the second and third places respectively in terms of trustworthiness in professions in India, showed the study by market research firm Ipsos.





At least 59 per cent urban Indians rate politicians as the most untrustworthy profession, followed by government ministers (52 per cent) and advertising executives (41 per cent), said the survey titled "Global Trust in Professions".





"Armed forces are perceived to be a dedicated force, who are defined by values of sacrifice, commitment, discipline, etc.," said Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Group Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India.





"Likewise scientists and teachers are seen as persevering professions, contributing to nation building,





"Politicians, despite their efforts to clean up the system, have not yet won the trust of most. Also, the advertising professional, writing interesting copies and creatives, highlighting merits of brands, is viewed with scepticism," said Chakraborty.





For the study, a global trustworthiness index for each country was calculated, by taking the sum score of trustworthiness for all professions and subtracting the sum score of untrustworthiness of all professions.





Interestingly, on the global trustworthiness index, India has bagged the second spot, after China, said the study.





Globally, people perceive scientists (60 per cent), doctors (56 per cent) and teachers (52 per cent) most trustworthy.





Global citizens too rate politicians (67 per cent), government ministers (57 per cent) and advertising executives (46 per cent), most untrustworthy professions, mirroring the views of Indians.





This survey involved an international sample of 19,587 adults aged 16-74.