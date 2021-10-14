Thu, Oct 14, 2021

Maharashtra Minister Awhad arrested in assault case, gets bail

Published: Oct 14,202111:22 PM

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was placed under arrest in connection with an assault case but later released on bail, officials said here on Thursday.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad (Source: IANS)
Thane:
Awhad, who belongs to ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Nationalist Congress Party, appeared before the Vartak Nagar Police Station in connection with a case lodged against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
 
Police recorded his statement and then produced him before a Thane magistrate who granted him bail on a bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety.
 

