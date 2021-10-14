Maharashtra Minister Awhad arrested in assault case, gets bail

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was placed under arrest in connection with an assault case but later released on bail, officials said here on Thursday.
Thane:
Awhad, who belongs to ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Nationalist Congress Party, appeared before the Vartak Nagar Police Station in connection with a case lodged against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Police recorded his statement and then produced him before a Thane magistrate who granted him bail on a bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety.
