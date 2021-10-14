Karnataka Shocker: Youth kills mother, sister for 'not cooking tasty sambar'

Bangalore :

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused, Manjunath Haslar (24), was arrested on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Manjunath's mother Parvathi Narayana Haslar (42) and sister Ramya Narayana Haslar (19).

Manjunath, who's known to be a drunkard, got into an argument with his mother over the sambar she had prepared, saying that it was not tasty enough. He also opposed his mother's plan to buy a cellphone for his sister Ramya by taking a loan.

Parvathi had reportedly told Manjunath that he was no one to tell her whether to buy the cellphone for his sister. At this point, an enraged Manjunath shot her with a country-made gun that was lying at home. Later, he also shot his sister, the police said.

The incident came to light after the accused's father returned home and lodged a complaint with the police against his son.