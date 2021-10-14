Punjab Minister slams Kejriwal for promise to end red tapism

Chandigarh :

Suggesting Kejriwal to keep himself up to date, the minister said the state government has already executed the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Act of 2021 to promote effective administration of public affairs through simplified and trust-based procedures that shall expedite processes and make governance efficient.





Mohindra had moved the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Bill during the Vidhan Sabha session on March 10, which was passed by the House with a voice vote that enables the government to impose a fine of up to Rs 50,000 or dismiss a government official or other employees for unnecessary delay in providing services to the citizens and businessmen.





The Act came into force after the Governor gave his assent to the Bill on March 26.





"I am sending you (Kejriwal) a copy of the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Act of 2021," said Mohindra, asking Kejriwal to update his records.





Terming the 10 promises made by Kejriwal to traders and businessmen for the development and uplift of industry in Punjab as mere an electoral agenda with blatant lies ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, Mohindra said the Punjab government is committed to facilitating all investments in the state.