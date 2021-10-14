Mizo min rewards parents with most children, wants baby boom

Aizawl :

Royte, who is locally known as ‘RRR’, had earlier on Father’s Day in June, announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh to living parents with the highest number of children within his constituency to encourage population growth among the demographically small Mizo communities.





Royte gave away ‘first prize’ carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a citation to Ngurauvi, a widow from Tuithiang locality, who bore 15 children, including 7 sons. Lianthangi, another widow from Chhinga Veng locality who has 13 children, bagged the second prize.