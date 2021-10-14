Mizo min rewards parents with most children, wants baby boom

In a bid to encourage a “baby boom,” advocated by Mizoram’s churches and civil society organisations, the state’s sports minister Robert Romawia Royte, on Tuesday, distributed Rs 2.5 lakh and mementoes to 17 parents boasting of having the highest number of children in his constituency of Aizawl East-II.
Aizawl:
Royte, who is locally known as ‘RRR’, had earlier on Father’s Day in June, announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh to living parents with the highest number of children within his constituency to encourage population growth among the demographically small Mizo communities.
Royte gave away ‘first prize’ carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and a citation to Ngurauvi, a widow from Tuithiang locality, who bore 15 children, including 7 sons. Lianthangi, another widow from Chhinga Veng locality who has 13 children, bagged the second prize.
