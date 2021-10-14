Narrow escape for 2 families in Bengaluru building collapse

Bangalore :

As the building started tilting in Kamala Nagar near Shankar Nag Bus Stand on Tuesday night, residents ran out of their houses for safety leaving behind their belongings.





Karnataka Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with the team of fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot following the incident. Later, the BBMP issued a statement saying, “All the people who lived in those houses and the surroundings were shifted elsewhere. Accommodation and food have been arranged for such families.”





Meanwhile in Nagarathpet, the side wall of an old house collapsed. Quoting neighbours, the BBMP said, no injuries occurred as no one is staying in the house for the past six years.