Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa dismiss Kumaraswamy’s claims of secret meet

Bangalore :

Kumaraswamy had on Tuesday claimed that the recent Income Tax raids on a person, who is said to be a close aide of Yediyurappa, was an attempt by the BJP leadership to “control” him, following his alleged meeting with Siddaramaiah. Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah challenged Kumaraswamy and said he will retire from politics if it was proved that such a meeting took place.





On the other hand, BJP veteran Yediyurappa termed it as “far from the truth and meaningless”. “I had gone to meet Yediyurappa on his birthday. I had not met him personally as chief minister or as the leader of the opposition. I have not met him (personally) till today. We both were in the same hospital when we were infected by Corona, even then we had not met,” Siddaramaiah said.