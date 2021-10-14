I-T raids on Yedi’s aide expose Rs 750 cr unaccounted cash

Bangalore :

During the search and seizure, undisclosed income of about Rs 750 crore was found. Out of this, an amount of Rs 487 crore has been admitted by the respective group entities as their undisclosed income.





The searches which started on October 7 have been carried out at 47 premises spread across 4 states.





During the search, unaccounted cash of Rs 4.69 crore; unaccounted jewellery and bullion valued at Rs 8.67 crore; and silver articles valued at Rs 29.83 lakh have been seized.





The I-T Department carried out search and seizure operations in the case of three major contractors based out of Bengaluru, engaged in the execution of irrigation and highway projects including BR Umesh, the aide of Yediyurappa for three days from October 7. Sources explained there are all chances of money trail reaching Yediyurappa.