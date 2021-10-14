CBI seeks polygraph test of accused in Mahant Narendra Giri death case

Pratapgarh :

The application was moved on Tuesday and will be taken up by the CJM court on October 18. The accused will be connected through video-conferencing to place their version before the court. In its application, the CBI has sought permission for a polygraph test of the accused to know the truth with regard to investigations that are going on in connection with the said case.





Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused has also moved an application opposing the polygraph test. Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari are accused of abetting the suicide of Narendra Giri, the former president of ABAP, whose body was found hanging on September 20.