Kerala women’s panel takes serious note of man’s rape claim in YouTube interview

Thiruvananthapuram :

Registering a case on its own, Commission chairperson P Satheedevi directed the state police chief to investigate the matter and file a report.





The commission said that since the man remarked that he had raped a woman, he should be charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.





In a statement, the commission said it has also directed the police to book the Youtube channel, called Behind Wood, under the IT Act.