Arrested Pak terrorist involved in 2011 Delhi HC blast: Sources

New Delhi :

“He accepted that he had done a recce of the Delhi High Court before the blast in 2011,” the source said. However, his further involvement in the execution of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Apart from this terror attack in Delhi, the arrested Pakistan national, identified as Mohd Ashraf alias Ali, revealed that he was involved in several terror activities in the country, especially Jammu and Kashmir.





Ashraf disclosed during the interrogation that he was involved in the terror attack at the Bus Station in Jammu in 2009. The attack was executed on the directions of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





“It is a stark revelation of Pakistan’s role in every terror activity in India,” the source underlined. The suspected terrorist Mohd Ashraf was arrested from the crowded Laxminagar area of Delhi at around 9 p.m. on Monday. The Special Cell had earlier said that the ISI had trained this terrorist for at least six months back in 2004. In the same year, he managed to enter India through Bangladesh at the Siliguri border, West Bengal.





Since then he was living in India as a sleeper cell. “After entering India, he went to Ajmer and befriended a Maulvi at a local Masjid, Ajmer. In the year 2006, he accompanied the said Maulvi to Delhi,” an official said.





During the interrogation since Tuesday, the suspected terrorist has also disclosed that he has several times supplied arms and ammunition to the militants in Jammu and Kashmir. “His every activity was on ISI’s directions,” sources said.