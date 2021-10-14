Govt must take strong steps against Pak and China, says Sena

Mumbai :

Referring to the BJP, without taking its name, as the “political East India Company’’, the party in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said while China keeps resorting to incursions, India is busy in talks.





The party also dubbed China a “foremost imperialist nation”. In the backdrop of the recent attacks on Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir, the editorial said with Narendra Modi in power at the Centre, Hindus have fled from the Valley. This does not behove a party like the BJP which champions the cause of Hindutva, it said.





“The prime minister, home minister and defence minister must understand the pain of such people,” Marathi publication said.