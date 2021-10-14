NIA arrests 9 terror associates during multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar :

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered the case on October 10 and initiated an investigation.





An NIA spokesperson said a total of nine people were arrested — five on Wednesday and four a day earlier — after multiple searches in different districts of the valley over the past two days.





The NIA identified the five accused arrested as Mohammad Haneed Chiralu and Arif Farooq Bhat of Srinagar, Hafeez of Budgam, Owais Dar of Pulwama and Mateen Bhat of Shopian.





“NIA conducted searches at two locations in Srinagar and seized electronic devices and Jihadi documents,” the spokesperson said.