Alliance with Samajwadi Party is first priority, says Shivpal Yadav

Agra :

The PSP national president also claimed that the Samajik Pariwartan Rath Yatra that began on Tuesday in Vrindavan, Mathura, would conclude at the birthplace of the Lord Rama in Ayodhya after going through 75 districts in the state.





“For the forthcoming UP State Assembly Elections in 2022, we would give first priority to Samajwadi Party. We can also form an alliance with any party with a secular ideology with an aim to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party government in UP,” Yadav told reporters Wednesday.





Shivpal Yadav broke away from the SP in 2018 and formed his own political group following a fallout with his nephew and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.