India, Lanka agree to boost defence ties

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane met Sri Lanka’s top civilian and military leadership on Wednesday and discussed steps for further enhancing the excellent defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.
Colombo:
Gen Naravane, who arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Gen Shavendra Silva, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and discussed issues of mutual and strategic cooperation, the Indian Army said in a tweet.
The Indian Army chief also called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence, the Temple Trees, this morning.
