Govt withdraws added COVID checks on travellers from UK

New Delhi :

The government has withdrawn a travel advisory that added COVID-19 related additional checks and restrictions on those arriving from the UK after the British government ordered discontinuation of mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield traveling from India.





In an official memorandum issued on October 11, the Health Ministry said that based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the UK.





India decided to impose reciprocal curbs against all British nationals arriving in the country as the contentious issue relating to the UK not recognising Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved despite holding a series of technical-level talks. However, the UK last week decided to scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India. Following this, India also withdrew the added COVID checks, restrictions on those arriving from the UK.





