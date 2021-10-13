Kerala reports 11,079 fresh COVID cases, 123 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram :

With 9,972 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 46,95,904 and the active cases dropped to 97,630, a state government release said





As many as 89,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.





Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,794, followed by Kozhikode (1,155), Thiruvananthapuram (1,125), Thrissur (1,111) and Kottayam (925).





Of the new cases, 58 were health workers, 53 from outside the State and 10,608 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 360.





There are currently 3,39,688 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,28,426 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,262 in hospitals.