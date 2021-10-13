UP Minister visits families of dead BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow :

Pathak is the first BJP leader to visit the families that had complained that no one from their party had bothered to visit them to offer condolences.

The minister spent time with the families, offered his condolences and assured them that he would take care of them in future too.

It may be recalled that two BJP workers were allegedly killed in the violence that followed after an SUV mowed down farmers in the Tikunia village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

A driver and a journalist were also killed in the violence though the journalist's family claimed that he also had been mowed down by the SUV.