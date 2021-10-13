Maharashtra: Thane logs 201 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai :

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more persons, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,440, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.





In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,250, while the death toll stands at 3,278, another official said.