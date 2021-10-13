Mundra port drugs seizure: NIA conducts searches in NCR

New Delhi :

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in the National Capital Region in connection with its probe related to the recent seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra port, an official said. The searches are being carried out at five locations in Delhi and Noida.





The federal agency early this month took over the case from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on directions of the Union Home Ministry and registered a criminal complaint under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Raids were carried out by the NIA soon after filing the case too. The case relates to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of narcotic substance (heroin) at Mundra port and the involvement of foreign nationals in the procurement and delivery of the consignment, an NIA official had said.



