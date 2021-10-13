Rajasthan recalls bill allowing registration of child marriages

Jaipur :

Amidst the controversy surrounding a bill passed by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly that allowed the registration of child marriages in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the bill has been rolled back and the government will only proceed further after a thorough examination of the bill. Addressing a gathering on the eve of International Day of the Girl Child, Gehlot said that the state government has requested the governor to send back the bill for reexamination. “It (bill) caused controversy that it will promote child marriages. We request Governor to send us back the law. We will get it examined and go ahead only if deemed necessary,” said the Chief Minister.



